Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 38th birthday today (February 05, 2022). Considered as one of the best footballers of his generation, the Al-Nassr star has a huge fan following and several Ronaldo fans took to social media to wish him on the special occasion.

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo

Happy birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 38 years old today🎂 🏆 32 club trophies, including 5 Champions Leagues 🇵🇹 1 EURO’s & 1 Nations League 🥇 5 Ballon d’Ors 👟 4 Golden Shoes ⚽️ Top scorer in the history of the Champions League 🐐 Top scorer in history#CR7𓃵 #CR7𓃵بث pic.twitter.com/3Z4dg5K6d4 — MrSpeakerr 🇳🇬 (@mr_speakerr) February 5, 2023

38 Years Old Youngster

38 years old today. The greatest there is. The greatest there was. The greatest there ever will be. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CRISTIANO RONALDO DOS SANTOS AVEIRO. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0TWGGAE0nD — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 4, 2023

Legend

Happy birthday the greatest, legend, the boy who made possible the impossible things in the world as you say "there's still more to achieve" attitude gets everyone stunned for a sec. #CR7𓃵 #CristianoRonaldo𓃵 pic.twitter.com/YqoKl3ShBK — Ramniwas Choudhary (@RAMNIWASDEWAS) February 5, 2023

No One Like Him

A True Great

Happy birthday to the GREATEST to ever play the sport! I’ll forever love you🐐❤️ #CristianoRonaldo𓃵 #CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/PVen1wqZR0 — Ire. (@ab_b00) February 5, 2023

Modern Day Great

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo 🎂🎂 🥳🎂🎂 the Greatest Footballer ever grace the pitch. #CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/l4mrljA7D1 — Cristiano for Africa (@CristianoAfri) February 4, 2023

