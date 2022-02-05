Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 37th birthday today (February 05, 2022). Considered as one of the best footballers of his generation, the Manchester United star has a huge fan following and several Ronaldo fans took to social media to wish him on the special occasion.
Happy Birthday Ronaldo
goat 🐐 #HappyBirthdayCristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/VhxBEhiYAS
— ajibola9 (@Ajibola17321356) February 4, 2022
Idol
#HappyBirthdayCristianoRonaldo Happy birthday to the greatest player ever to live ❤️🐐🐐 Idol 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LYw4SX3vXe
— @T Pain Himself (@HimselfPain) February 5, 2022
No One Like Him
There is no one and there will never be anyone like you, never.#HappyBirthdayCristianoRonaldo #GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cVhI3ANmJw
— Dipendra Singh Chouhan (@DIPENDRA_18) February 5, 2022
37 Years Young
Happy 37th Birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo 🥳 🎉
-5× UCL
-5× Ballon D’Or
🐐 Indeed#HappyBirthdayCristianoRonaldo#Ronaldo #CristianoRonaldo #CR7 pic.twitter.com/UUQQFdrIAU
— Gaurang Dharjiya (@Gaurang265) February 5, 2022
A True Great
Happy Birthday To the Greatest Ever Footballer…. Thank you for giving us soo much joy.❤️
Long Life The King 👑
Long Life The Greatest🐐💯#HappyBirthdayCristianoRonaldo #HappyBirthdayCR7 pic.twitter.com/tGA9rFJqvF
— Mista•Ronaldo🔴⚪️ (@King_Adekola) February 5, 2022
