Once a generation talent, England national football team captain and star striker Harry Kane celebrates his birthday today. Born July 28, 1993, Harry Kane is England's all-time goal scorer and has outstanding stints with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich. Kane won his first major trophy last season, winning the Bundesliga 2024-25, and finished the competition with 26 goals for Bayern Munich. Fans took to social media to wish the England forward a happy birthday on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' birthday wishes as the footballer turns 32 below. Harry Kane Wins First Major Trophy of Footballing Career As Bayern Munich Clinch Bundesliga 2024-25 Title Following Bayer Leverkusen's Draw Against Freiburg, Shares Silverware Emoji.

Happy Birthday, Generational Talent

Happy birthday to one of the greatest strikers of this generation Tottenham and England's all-time top goalscorer and the Premier League's second-highest all-time goalscorer Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only Harry Edward Kane Have a great birthday,Harry Kane! pic.twitter.com/qacgSjNjEu — Fes tu ler (@Festuler108) July 28, 2025

Happy 32nd!

Happy Birthday To Harry Kane

Happy birthday to Harry Kane🎉 A season to remember 2024/25 👏🏻 - Bundesliga title and marking his first ever major club trophy. - Player of the Season award. - Top scorer in the Bundesliga for the 2nd consecutive year, with 26 goals.#fcbayern #fcbayernmünchen #footballdesign pic.twitter.com/11xci6YMj0 — Askar (@Ahmed_A_Askar) July 27, 2025

Harry Kane Turns 32

Happy 32 Harry

Happy 3️⃣2️⃣ birthday, Harry Kane 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/QiQKPIFkvC — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern_World) July 27, 2025

