Bayern Munich officially becomes the champion of Bundesliga 2024-25 as Bayer Leverkusen drops points against SC Freiburg, finishing with a scoreline of 2-2. After missing out on what has been regular Bundesliga title for them like year to Xabi Alonso and co, Bayern made a comeback this season as they won the league title under new coach Vincent Kompany. Harry Kane, who never won a major title with teams he has played for in his career, also clinched the first title as Bayern Munich won Bundesliga. Kane also shared the silverware emoji on his social media. Gareth Southgate Spotted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Supporting Rajasthan Royals During KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Harry Kane Wins First Major Trophy

🚨🏆 OFFICIAL: Harry Kane wins his first major trophy! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/mHwrl35mpV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2025

Harry Kane's Post

🏆 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 4, 2025

