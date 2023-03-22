Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Portugal national football team’s practice session ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Liechtenstein since his last appearance for the national side at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Announcing his return to the national football squad, Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, “Very happy to return to our national team and be able to represent Portugal again!” Erling Haaland to Miss Norway’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers After Picking Up Groin Injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal National Football Team

Muito feliz por voltar à nossa seleção e poder representar novamente Portugal!🇵🇹🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/TuVSZ4D8as — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 21, 2023

