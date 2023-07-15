Al-Nassr and Farense will centre stage in the pre-season clash on Friday, July 14 at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal. Al-Nassr are entering the match, having defeated Alverca and they would look to continue with the winning momentum in the upcoming game. The club-friendly match will kick-start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the fans, the live telecast of the game would not be available in India. However, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Farense, Pre-Season Friendly Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI

Al-Nassr vs Farense

المباراة الوديـة الثـانيـة 💛 📍 | معسكر #النصر_في_البرتغال 🇵🇹 🆚 | #النصر_فارينس البرتغالي ⏱️ | العاشـرة والنصف بتوقيت مكة المكرمة 📺 | SSC Sports 🇸🇦 & Sport TV 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/jREq7RqAMx — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) July 14, 2023

