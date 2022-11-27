Argentina and Mexico are set to clash with each other in a Group C encounter in FIFA World Cup 2022. The match, which is slated to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, November 26, will be played at the Lusail Stadium. Sports 18/HD will be providing live telecast of this match on TV. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this contest, can do so on the JioCinema app, for free. JioCinema will provide live streaming in not just English but also Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali. Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Team Commemorates Diego Maradona on His 2nd Death Anniversary

Argentina vs Mexico Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)