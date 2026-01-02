A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, prompting residents and tourists in several regions to rush outdoors as buildings shook. The tremor was reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The shaking was felt as far away as Mexico City and the coastal resort city of Acapulco, triggering earthquake alarms and brief evacuations. President Claudia Sheinbaum was addressing a morning press conference when the alarms sounded, forcing journalists and officials to calmly step outside. Sheinbaum later resumed the briefing and said she had spoken with Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado, who confirmed that no serious damage had been reported so far. The president also stated that authorities had received no reports of damage in the capital. Emergency services continued to monitor the situation, while officials urged citizens to remain alert for possible aftershocks. Earthquake in Bhutan: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Country, No Casualty Reported.

Mexico Earthquake Shakes Guerrero, Disrupts Sheinbaum Presser

BREAKING: Mexico earthquake disrupts President Claudia Sheinbaum’s press conference, attendees rushed outside pic.twitter.com/xfwxhOTNPF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 2, 2026

WATCH: Moment earthquake triggers alarm during Mexican President Sheinbaum’s conference, reporters rushed out pic.twitter.com/3CNd8jweTW — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 2, 2026

