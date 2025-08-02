After three weeks of footballing contest, Argentina will cross swords with Uruguay in the Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place play-off on Saturday, August 02. The Argentina vs Uruguay third-place play-off is going to be played at Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador, and has started at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. The live streaming viewing option of the Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off is available in India on Copa America YouTube channel. Brazil’s Dominant First Half Secures Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Spot After 5–1 Win Over Uruguay.

Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America Femenina 2025 Live Streaming Online

Argentina and Uruguay face off today to see who will step onto the podium#CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) August 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)