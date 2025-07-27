Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in the pre-season Club Friendly 2025 match on Sunday, July 27. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United Club Friendly 2025 match will be hosted at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore and will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the lack of a broadcast partner, the Arsenal vs Newcastle United pre-season club friendly 2025 match will not be available on TV channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Arsenal vs Newcastle United pre-season club friendly 2025 on the Arsenal.com website. Football Players’ Union Hits Back at ‘Autocratic’ FIFA and Gianni Infantino in Fallout From Club World Cup 2025.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Club Friendly 2025

🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔘 ⚖️ Zubimendi starts 🎯 Merino in midfield 💪 Havertz leads the line Let’s do this, Gunners 👊 | Watch LIVE on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt from 12.30 (UK) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 27, 2025

