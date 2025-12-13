Looking to extend their lead at the top, Barcelona will play host to Osasuna in the La Liga 2025-26 on October 14. The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona and has a scheduled start time of 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Celta Vigo Stun Real Madrid 2-0 In La Liga 2025-26; Poor Form of Los Blancos Helps Barcelona Retain Top Spot.

Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)