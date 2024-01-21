Bayern Munich are eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race following Leverkusen's win over RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich will battle it out against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga 2023-24 clash on Sunday, January 21 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match is set to kick-start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich would look to bring their A-game into play and register a win in the upcoming game. Given Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Bundesliga 2023-24, the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Moreover, the live streaming of the forthcoming game will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Piero Hincapie’s Last-Gasp Winner Helps Bayer Leverkusen To Win Against RB Leipzig in Five-Goal Thriller To Remain Unbeaten in Bundesliga 2023–24.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming Online

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟏𝟖 👊 We get set to host @werderbremen_en at home this afternoon 🔴⚪#packmas #FCBSVW pic.twitter.com/ORESE1to2d — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 21, 2024

