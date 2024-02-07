The fierce Southern rivalry is all set to unravel its next instalment when Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 7. Bengaluru FC stands 11th in the points table with just two wins this season while Chennaiyin FC has three wins from 12 games and stands ninth in the points table. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

