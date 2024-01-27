Chelsea will go head-to-head against Aston Villa for the FA Cup 2023-24 third-round match on Saturday, January 27. The game will begin at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Stamford Bridge in London, England. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match. The match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio users can also watch this match on the JioTV app for free. Premier League 2023–24 Transfer News: West Ham United Signs Kalvin Phillips on Loan From Manchester City.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming and Telecast Details

