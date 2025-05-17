A moment of history for Crystal Palace as they win their first major title in 120 years by clinching the FA Cup 2024-25 title. Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup 2024-25 final to secure the title. The solitary goal of the match was scored by Eberechi Eze. City started the game on frontfoot, pushing Palace in the backfoot, but Eberechi Eze pounced on a single opportunity to convert while City failed to capitalise on a penalty when Dean Henderson saved a shot from Omar Marmoush. City kept on trying but failed to get the equaliser. Palace defended with all their might and in the end won their maiden major title. Jeremie Frimpong Set to Join Liverpool; Premier Club Reportedly Triggers Dutch Full Back's €35m Release Clause to Secure His Signing.

Crystal Palace Wins FA Cup 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)