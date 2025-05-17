Crystal Palace won the FA Cup 2024-25 title and they created history as this is their first major title in 120 years. Palace achieved the historic feat by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final of the competition. Although Eberechi Eze scored the solitary goal of the match, a big role was played by goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Henderson saved the penalty of Omar Marmoush and kept the lead of Crystal Palace intact. Henderson dived to his right and the shot came to the right height for him to punch. Crystal Palace Wins FA Cup 2024-25; Eberechi Eze's Solitary Goal Helps the Eagles Beat Manchester City 1-0 and Secure First Major Trophy in 120 Years.

Dean Henderson Penalty Save Video

DEAN HENDERSON. The @CPFC shot-stopper with an incredible save to deny Omar Marmoush from the spot 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Mxf5URv9K6 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 17, 2025

