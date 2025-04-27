Last season's finalists, Manchester City, will play against Nottingham Forest in the ongoing FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final match. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, April 27, and will be played at the famous Wembley Stadium. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2024-25 in India and fans can find viewing options of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels. SonyLIV will provide Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live streaming viewing options on their app and website, which will require a subscription. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden Score Goal Each To Hand Defending Champions Hard-Fought Win.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final:

