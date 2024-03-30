Pochettino’s side is currently 11th in the premier league and eight points away from European competition qualifications. The decorated side needs to win the maximum of their remaining fixtures in order to secure a place in the top six this season. They will host Burnley on Matchday 29 next. Interestingly, the Blues lost just one match in the last 17 matches against Burnley and will be looking for similar dominance in the upcoming match. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 30th. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Chelsea vs Burnley match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool

