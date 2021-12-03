Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal face each other in the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday, December 03. The match, starting at 7:30 pm, would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels while Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming.

.@ChennaiyinFC will be looking to continue their fine form while @sc_eastbengal will be hungry to get their first win of the season, as the two clubs clash tonight! ⚔️🔥 Who do you think will win this tussle? #CFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/krqbUonnl1 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 3, 2021

