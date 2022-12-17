We are nearing the end of a one-month long grandeur that is the FIFA World Cup 2022. With only two games left, one of them will see Croatia and Morocco battle it out for the place of the third position. The match would be played at the Khalifa International Stadium and is slated to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, December 17. Sports 18 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of this clash, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the match not just in English commentary but also in other languages like Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. FIFA World Cup 2022: We Want to Take a Medal Home, Says Morocco Coach Walid Regragui Ahead of Third-Place Playoff.

Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off Live Streaming and Telecast Details

