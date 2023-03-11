Crystal Palace will face Manchester City in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23. The game will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Selhurst Park, London. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Gary Lineker, Former England Captain, Removed From BBC Soccer Show 'Match of the Day' As Presenter After Twitter Posts.

Crsytal Palace vs Manchester City on Star Sports Network

.@ManCity will look for another win to stay alive in the title race, but it’ll be tricky at #SelhurstPark. Tune-in today, 11:00 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PL #PassionUnlimited #CRYMCI pic.twitter.com/b68P3r4or3 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 11, 2023

