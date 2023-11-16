Spain will host Cyprus in their next UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match after narrowly beating Norway 1-0 in the last match. Cyprus vs Spain will be played on Friday, November 16, at Alphamega Stadium, Cyprus. This match will be played at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch the live action of the Cyprus vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can also follow the Cyprus vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Norway vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's the final international break of 2023 ⚽💥 Which teams will inch closer to their European dream? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #EURO2024 #EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/o6fJqChuaK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)