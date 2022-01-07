East Bengal takes on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 match 52 at the Tilak Maidan on Friday, January 07. The match will begin at 07:30 pm and would be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game.

Get ready for an all-important #HeroISL ⚔️ as the two ends of the table battle it out! What will be the full-time score after #SCEBMCFC - predict below! #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/dQNnLg2TJG — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 7, 2022

