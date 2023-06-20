France football team will lock horns with Greece in a match of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier on June 20, 2023, Tuesday. The game will begin at 12.15 AM IST (Indian Standard Team) and is slated to take place at the Stade de France. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of France vs Greece match on the SonyLIV app and websites. Argentina 2-0 Indonesia, International Friendly Match 2023: Albiceleste Cruise to Comfortable Victory Despite Lionel Messi's Absence.

France vs Greece Streaming and Live Telecast

After impressive wins in the previous matchday, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿& 🇫🇷 continue their march towards #EURO2024 🙌 Watch Matchday ⿤ of European Qualifiers tonight - 12:15 am onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/KaD3fcaZxg — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 19, 2023

