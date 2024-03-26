Georgia vs Greece UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia on March 26, 2024 (Tuesday). The match will start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch the live action of Georgia vs Greece UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for a live telecast of this match. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live-streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Mykhailo Mudryk Aims To Lift Ukraine Past Iceland in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers for First Tournament Since Invasion.

Georgia vs Greece

The final 3 teams to play at EURO 2024 will be confirmed today 👊#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/OvU0KUKUsA— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 26, 2024

