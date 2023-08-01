Haiti is set to lock horns with Denmark in a Group D encounter at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The contest will be played at the Perth Rectangular Stadium and it will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming, can do so on the FanCode app and website.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online

Who will survive and who will be eliminated? 👀 #FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 1, 2023

