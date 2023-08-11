Japan Will lock horns with Sweden in the Quarterfinal clash of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Friday, 11 August 2023 at Eden Park in Auckland , New Zealand. The match will start at 1 p.m IST (Indian Standard Time). Japan are the favorites to advance to the semifinals. Hinata Miyazawa of Japan has already scored 5 goals in this World Cup edition and would like to extend her scoring record against Sweden. DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 tournament in India and therefore fans can watch the game on DD Sports Channel . Moreover the Indian audience can enjoy the live streaming of Japan vs Sweden football match on the FanCode App or the website. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 600 Million Followers on Social Media Platform Instagram.

Japan vs Sweden FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final ⚽ Japan vs Sweden 🗓️ Today ⏰ 1 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/co0mPSKCtL — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 11, 2023

