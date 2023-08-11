Spain will square off against Netherlands in the Quarterfinal clash of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on August 11, 2023, Friday. The match will take place at the Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. The match begins at 6.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the knockout game on the DD Sports channel. Moreover, the Indian audience can enjoy the live streaming of the high-voltage encounter online on the FanCode app or website.

Spain vs Netherlands, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Netherlands are ready to take on Spain. 💪🇳🇱 Sherida Spitse, Esmee Brugts and Lineth Beerensteyn share their thoughts ahead of the #FIFAWWC Quarter-Final fixture. 👇 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 10, 2023

