France will square off against Morocco in the round of 16 clash of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on August 8, 2023, Tuesday. The match will take place at the Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, in Australia. The match begins at 4.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the knockout game on the DD Sports channel. Moreover, the Indian audience can enjoy the live streaming of the high-voltage encounter online on the FanCode app or website.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

🧐 Who will claim the last two spots in the final eight?#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 8, 2023

