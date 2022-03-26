The football friendly match between India and Belarus takes place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa at 09:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of the India vs Belarus football match in India. However, free live streaming of India's football match will be available on Indian Football's YouTube Channel.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)