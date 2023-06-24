After a convincing win over Pakistan in the first match of SAFF Championship 2023, India look to ensure qualification for semifinal by winning against Nepal in their second match. India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match is all set to be hosted at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST. While DD Bharati will provide the live telecast of the IND vs NEP football match, the live streaming online will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and website to watch the lND vs NEP SAFF 2023 football match live streaming online, but only after subscribing to the services.

India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Another hat-trick from the Captain? Another thumping win? Just a couple of things we're hoping for this evening. Tune in on FanCode @ 7:30 PM! . .#SAFFChampionship pic.twitter.com/R16I6TK2CJ — FanCode (@FanCode) June 24, 2023

