How To Watch ISR vs BEL UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Israel vs Belgium & Football Score Updates on TV

The Israel football side is at the rock bottom of their group standings with zero wins in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 competition. The Israel national football team will host the Belgium national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday, November 18. The Israel vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match is scheduled to be played at the Bozsik Arena and has a start time of 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can watch the Israel vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channels. Israel vs Belgium live streaming online is available on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice Score as Lee Carsley’s Team Secures Much Needed Win

Israel vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live

Our last group game will take place in Hungary. pic.twitter.com/N35uDFv3SP — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 15, 2024

