Juventus will take on Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in USA on Thursday, August 3. The game will begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, USA. Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of Juventus vs Real Madrid match is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten Network channels. As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Juventus vs Real Madrid clash, the live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV app and website. The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app and website too.

Juventus vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast Details

