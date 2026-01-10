Kylian Mbappe took to the social media platform X to announce his arrival in Saudi Arabia with a 'Salam Alaikoum' greeting ahead of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clásico in the Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 Final. Mbappe has been nursing a knee injury for the past few weeks and has remained sidelined in Madrid's last few competitive matches; however, the French star's arrival in Saudi Arabia could be a sign of things to come when El Clásico takes place in the Supercopa de España 2025-26 Final on January 12 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Real Madrid gained a tense win in Madrid Debry against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 semifinals, while Barcelona earned a dominant victory over Athletic Club 5-0 in the semis. Kylian Mbappe Suffers Knee Injury, Real Madrid Star Set To Be Sidelined For Several Weeks.

Kylian Mbappe Arrives in Saudi Arabia

Salam Alaikoum, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦📍 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 9, 2026

