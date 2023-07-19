Liverpool will face German second-division team, Karlsruher in their first pre-season clash on Wednesday, July 19. The match is slated to kick-start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe, Germany. Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted in India. However, Indian fans should not be disheartened as they can stream the game online on Liverpool FC TV and Liverpool.com. Thus, cricket fanatics in India can enjoy live coverage of the upcoming encounter on their electronic devices. Marcus Rashford Signs New Deal With Manchester United, England Forward Set to Stay At Old Trafford Till 2028

Karlsruher vs Liverpool Live

Matchday in Germany 🇩🇪 We take on Karlsruher SC live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LTyg9Teghp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 19, 2023

