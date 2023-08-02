Liverpool are going up against Bayern Munich in a pre-season club-friendly match in Singapore on Wednesday, August 2. The contest started at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it is being played at the Singapore National Stadium. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match is not available for fans in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. The match will also be available on LFCTV. Virgil Van Dijk Named Liverpool’s New Captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold Vice-Captain for the Upcoming Season.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

Matchday in Singapore 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/F61hBKDUON — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2023

