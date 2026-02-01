Presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major reform to widen overseas participation in Indian equities. Persons Residing Outside India (PROIs) will now be permitted to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies through the Portfolio Investment Scheme, a move aimed at improving ease of doing business. The Budget proposes raising the investment cap for individual PROIs to 10 percent from the existing 5 percent. Additionally, the aggregate investment limit for all PROIs will be increased to 24 percent from 10 percent. At present, PROIs can invest only through foreign direct investment or foreign portfolio investment routes. Budget 2026 Live News Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Dedicated Initiative for Sports Goods Manufacturing and Research.

PROIs Allowed to Invest in Indian Equities Through Portfolio Investment Scheme

Union Budget 2026-27 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says,"... Individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) will be allowed to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies through the Portfolio Investment Scheme. It is also proposed to increase… pic.twitter.com/6UbsN36zVe — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

