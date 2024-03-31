Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool stands second in the Premier League 2023-24 points table. The side has performed well despite facing multiple injury issues throughout the season but nearing the end of the season, the Reds can’t afford to drop points. Liverpool side is unbeaten in 26 straight top-flight games at Anfield, but the side will be aiming for all three points with a win. The exciting game will start at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 31st. There are multiple viewing options for the Liverpool vs Brighton EPL match. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Liverpool vs Brighton match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2023-24 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United, Chelsea Play Out Draws, Tottenham Hotspur Secures Win Against Luton Town

Liverpool vs Brighton Live

