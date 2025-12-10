Liverpool are in a very poor run of form across competitions and they will look for a victory as they visit last edition's runner-up Inter Milan away from home in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on December 10. The Inter Milan vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will be able to watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool live telecast on the Sony Sports 2 and 2 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups Unveiled; Mexico-South Africa Clash to Open Tournament As Argentina and Portugal Get Drafted In Groups J and K.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The final #UCL nights of the year are here… and they’re certified blockbusters 🍿 Watch the action unfold LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/IiBXnG98nk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 8, 2025

