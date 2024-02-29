Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side has won four games on the spin, including three in the Premier League, where they sit atop the standings, Southampton on the other hand have lost three of their last four league games, a run that has threatened to derail their quest for an automatic promotion from the Championship. The exciting FA Cup game will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 29, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Liverpool vs Southampton FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Liverpool vs Southampton FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Luton Town 2–6 Manchester City, FA Cup 2023–24: Erling Haaland Scores Five Goals as Citizens Rout Against Hatters.

Liverpool vs Southampton FA Cup 2023–24

Matchday at Anfield 🏟️ We take on Southampton in the fifth round of the #EmiratesFACup 👊🔴#LIVSOU | #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/BWyUVMB6Om — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2024

