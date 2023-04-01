In one of the biggest domestic fixture in England, Manchester City are all set to lock horns with Liverpool in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 1. The game will kick off at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Liverpool are coming into this match with a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Manchester City defeated Burnley 6-0 in their last match. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of EPL 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this fixture on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City vs Liverpool on Star Sports Network

One team chasing top spot, the other in a brutal tussle for Top 4. Neither of these high-action teams can afford to drop a point! 🥵 Tune-in today, 4 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #MCIvLIV pic.twitter.com/5aBh8GhUhM — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 1, 2023

