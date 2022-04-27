Manchester City are set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinal on Wednesday, April 27. The match would be played at the Etihad Stadium and is set to begin at 12:30 am. The game will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports network. Sony Liv will provide live streaming of this match for fans in India.

See Details:

Next Station: Etihad Stadium 🚂 The UCL Semis Journey begins tonight. Which team will get off to a flying start? 🤩#SirfSonyPeDikhega #UCL #MCIRMA #SonaManaHai pic.twitter.com/a5rQg1Ebqr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 26, 2022

The last four meetings between these 2️⃣ top managers have all gone @PepTeam's way 🤯 But Carlo Ancelotti remains his master in the #UCL. Will that continue in #MCIRMA? 🤔 Watch #MCIRMA LIVE at 12:30 AM IST tonight on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/vG1xTmNvmu 📺📲#AreYouUpForIt pic.twitter.com/DzJA4VxgQz — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) April 26, 2022

