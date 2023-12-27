Manchester United will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26. The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 'Please Do Not Get Used..' Star Liverpool Footballer Mohamed Salah Pens Down Heartfelt Message For War Victims in Gaza On Special Occasion of Christmas 2023 (See Post).

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

