Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant equaliser for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 gameweek preceding the Christmas and helped his team get a point out of a difficult game. Now as the World celebrated the special occasion of Christmas, he shared a message where he has urged fans to not forget the sufferings of the war victims in Gaza. He said that this year the celebrations of Christmas will be with a heavy heart because of the pain of so many people who lost their loved ones. Fans loved Salah's heart-touching post and it went viral on social media. Mauricio Pochettino Blames Chelsea’s Missed Chances for 2-1 Defeat Against Wolves In Premier League 2023-24.

Mohamed Salah Pens Down Heartfelt Message For War Victims in Gaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)