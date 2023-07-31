On July 31, Manchester United will play Borussia Dortmund in a preseason friendly at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The game starts at 6:30 a.m. IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner, the match will not be telecast live on Indian television. Fans can still watch the game live on the MUTV app and website if they register ahead of time. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund City Live Streaming and Telecast Details

You don't want to miss our final #MUTOUR23 fixture ⚔️ Watch it live on #MUTV ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2023

