Wigan Athletic will go head-to-head against Manchester United for the FA Cup 2023-24 third-round match on Tuesday, January 9. The game will begin at 01:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at DW Stadium in Wigan, England. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel to watch the live telecast of the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United match. The match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio users can also watch this match on the JioTV app for free. FA Cup 2023–24: Luis Diaz Strikes As Liverpool Secure 2–0 Victory Over Arsenal (Goals Video Highlights)

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Two #FACup winners, both hoping to relive their glory days 🏆 ✨ Can the Red Devils start off 2024 on the right note or will the Latics stun the red half of Manchester? 👹 🌳#SonySportsNetwork #EmiratesFACup #WIGMUN pic.twitter.com/ynznvZg4dS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)