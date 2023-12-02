Mohun Bagan Super Giant would hope to continue their unbeaten record in the Indian Super League 2023-24 when they take on Hyderabad FC on December 1 at 8:00 pm. The Mariners have played four matches and won all of them. Hyderabad FC in contrast, are winless after seven matches with three draws and four defeats. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 3 TV channels in English commentary. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali commentary can tune in to the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to live streaming of the match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Odisha FC Humble Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 in AFC Cup 2023-24 Group Stage Encounter.

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live

