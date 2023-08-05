Manchester United would cross swords with Lens in the Club Friendly 2023 match on Saturday, August 5 at Old Trafford. The match will get underway at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United have been a pale shadow of their vintage self of late and have sustained consecutive losses in their last three games. Unfortunately for the fans, the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Lens match would not be available in India. However, fans need not worry as they can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Lens Clash MUTV app and website. Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana Loses Cool, Yells at Harry Maguire After Latter's Mistake Almost Resulted in a Goal for Borrusia Dortmund in Club Friendly (Watch Video)

Manchester United vs Lens Live

The Reds are back at Old Trafford! 🤩 Catch all the action live on #MUTV 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2023

