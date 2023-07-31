The pre-season club friendly match between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund ended 3-2 in favour of the German giants. With this defeat, Manchester United suffered their third loss in the club friendly matches. However, the talking point of the game was when Man United’s new goalkeeper Andre Onana was seen shouting at red devils defender Harry Maguire. During the game, the former Man United captain’s sloppy pass almost conceded a goal to Borussia Dortmund. Onana fumed at the centre back after his attempted pass was intercepted, allowing Borussia Dortmund attacker Sebastien Haller to attempt a shot which the Cameroonian saved. Subsequently, another follow-up shot went wide. Following the save, the goalkeeper let his anger felt on Maguire.

Andre Onana Loses Cool

André Onana is really enjoying playing with Harry Maguire 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gXuKaH5egZ — Dean (@DeanCFC_) July 31, 2023

