A very important game in the Ligue 1 title race awaits us as PSG are set to face second placed Marseille away. The Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at the Stade Vélodrome, Marseille. The game will be held on February 27, 2023 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Since Viacom18 channel is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India, fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

We've got something for you to end the weekend on a high! 😎 So grab some popcorn, get comfy, & let's watch some stunning ⚽ action tonight 🔥#OMPSG, Feb 27, 1:15 AM, LIVE on #Sports18 & #JioCinema 📲📺#Ligue1onJioCinema #Ligue1onSports18 pic.twitter.com/mDXxGu1IZ0 — Sports18 (@Sports18) February 26, 2023

